Kansas crews cleaning spill after grain car tips off tracks

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) – Crews are working to clean up a spill after a grain car tipped off the tracks just south of the Bunge Oilseed Processing elevator in Emporia.

The Emporia Gazette reported that the car came off the tracks Saturday and fell over on to its side. The derailment left grain scattered on the ground around the site.

No details were immediately available as to what caused the derailment.

