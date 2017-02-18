Kansas crews cleaning spill after grain car tips off tracks

By Published: Updated:
policelights-wspa

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) – Crews are working to clean up a spill after a grain car tipped off the tracks just south of the Bunge Oilseed Processing elevator in Emporia.

The Emporia Gazette reported that the car came off the tracks Saturday and fell over on to its side. The derailment left grain scattered on the ground around the site.

No details were immediately available as to what caused the derailment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s