Sunny and warm start to the weekend

We’re tracking another day where weather more customary for February will be M.I.A. with unseasonably warm temperatures once again in the forecast. However, record breaking warmth looks to be unlikely for today. The strong southerly winds that pushed in upper 70s yesterday won’t make a return for today as winds will be much more on the light side at just 0 to 10 mph. But we’ll still see mainly sunny skies that will still help warm temperatures up across the region. Highs are expected to max out in the mid 60s to low 70s, which is still 20 to 30 degrees above average!

Sunshine will be replaced by more cloud cover for tomorrow, as clouds will start to move in during the overnight hours tonight. Even though we’ll see a fair share of clouds for tomorrow, the daytime hours still look to be dry with highs in the 60s. It’s not until late Sunday night that we could see the first batch of light rain showers start to move through. The main bulk of rain, that could contain a couple of thunderstorms as well, will move through during the early morning hours on Monday.

Beyond that, tranquil weather returns for much of next week with more early spring-like temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We’ll turn cooler for Friday when our next cold front pushes through.