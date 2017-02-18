Two people shot overnight in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department says two shootings took place in Topeka Saturday morning.

The first happened at 3:19 a.m. in the 1100 Block of SE 10th Street. Police responded to a call at St. Francis hospital in reference to a shooting victim that had just arrived. The adult male victim told officers he was walking down SE 10th when he was shot by an unknown suspect in a silver passenger car. The victim did not give police any further details. His injuries are minor and he is expected to make a full recovery.

The second shooting took place at 4:31 a.m. in the 400 Block of SE Winfield Avenue. Police say when they arrived on scene they found another adult male lying in a parking lot with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has information on these two cases, please call Topeka Police at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.