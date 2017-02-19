4 people die after semi collides with minivan in Kansas

DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say four people died after a semi collided with a minivan in western Kansas while trying to pass another truck.

The Wichita Eagle reports the crash happened Saturday around 8 p.m. on U.S. Highway 50 east of Dodge City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the semi was trying to pass another semitrailer truck when it crossed the centerline and struck the 2002 Chrysler minivan.

The driver of the minivan and three children riding in it died at a Dodge City hospital. Authorities say 29-year-old Anakary Romero, 12-year-old Edward Reynaga, 7-year-old Emily Reynaga and 1-year-old Edwin Reynaga all died. They were all from Dodge City.

A 5-year-old passenger in the minivan, Evelyn Reynaga, was taken to a Wichita hospital.