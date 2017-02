Lions, tigers, and clowns. The 78th annual Arab Shrine Circus was at The Kansas Expocentre this weekend.

Tonight, the circus opened with a special guest. KSNT News anchor Jared Broyles, and the circus Ring Master kicked off the final night of the circus.

The Arab Shrine Circus is a Topeka favorite and the Shrine family is known for giving back to the community. Shriners hospitals provide children with world class medical care at over 22 non-profit medical facilities across North America.