Fire causes two accidents, multiple injuries in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Osage County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call regarding a multi-vehicle accident at US 56 milepost 384 around 4:59 p.m. Saturday. The caller said heavy smoke was crossing the highway at the time of the accident. When emergency responders arrived to the scene, they saw two different accidents involving five vehicles.

The first accident involved a 2008 GMC truck. Craig Matthews II of Carbondale, Kansas, was slowing down while approaching the smoke. Another car, driven by Robert Berry of Admire, Kansas, ran into Matthews from behind.

The second accident happened when vehicles stopped in the smoke to help those in the first accident. Tressia Mosiman of Valley Falls, Kansas, parked partially in the roadway when she was hit by Clarke Wenger of Osage City, Kansas. Wenger continued to drive and hit two pedestrians who were helping one of the drivers in the first accident. Wenger then hit another car, driven by Daniel Carpenter of Great Bend.

One of the pedestrians was taken to KU Medical Center and the other was transported to Stormont Vail. Robert Berry was also taken to Stormont Vail.

The fire that caused the accident was determined to be a controlled burn. The accidents and the fire are still being investigated.