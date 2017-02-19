Getting the most out of your refund

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)
(Image: Shutterstock)

 

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – You’re probably up to your ears in receipts by now, as tax season continues.
If you haven’t filed yet or are doing so for the first time, local tax and accounting expert, Peggy Beasterfeld told KSNT news doing a few simple things could land you a bigger refund check.

Filing your taxes online can mean missing out on a few common deductions. One that’s most common? Daycare expenses.

On the subject, Beasterfeld said, “they can take (claim) what is over…the percentage, the amount that was taken out of their paychecks.”

Other commonly missed deductions include mortgage interest premiums and capital gains tax if you’ve sold a house.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s