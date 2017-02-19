Historic North Topeka church receives grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topekans gathered at Saint Mark’s church today, but for a different reason than their usual Sunday service.

A $231,000 grant from The National Parks Service will help restore the historic North Topeka Church. St. Mark’s church is over 100 years old and is part of the oldest African American religious denomination in America.

The grant is part of the African American civil rights grant initiative.

Reverand Shirley Heermance says the history within the building will go on for many years to come because of the grant. St. Mark’s church was chosen out of 164 applicants.

KSNT is airing a hidden history special highlighting sites like this. The special airs next Saturday at 9 p.m. on our KTMJ station.