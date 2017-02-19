More clouds today ahead of our next rain chance

**Dense fog advisory in effect until 10 am for Douglas, Lyon, Osage, Franklin, Coffey, and Anderson counties.**

Any remaining patchy areas of fog from this morning will continue to thin out as we get closer to the afternoon as southerly winds start to pick up. Sustained winds out of the south will range from 5 to 15 mph today, and will try to help our temperatures rise throughout the day. The difference maker in our high temperatures today will be the cloud cover. Sunshine could still be squeezed out, and areas who see more of the sunshine have the best shot of warming up into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Those who deal with more of the stubborn cloud cover will be the lower end of temperatures with highs in the low to mid 60s.

However, even with the increasing cloud cover, we’ll be dry during the daytime hours. The bulk of the rain will hold off until late tonight through early Monday morning. A few thunderstorms are possible, especially during the overnight hours. Once we get beyond mid morning tomorrow, the chance of rain greatly diminishes, and we’ll see a gradual clearing of skies from west to east.