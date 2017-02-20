Britax recalls strollers for potential fall hazard

(NEXSTAR MEDIA) — Britax has recalled more than 600,000 strollers after discovering an issue that could cause child seats to disengage from the device.

The recall affects Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Britax has received 33 reports of car seats unexpectedly disconnecting from the strollers and falling to the ground. Of those 33 reports, 26 said their child was injured in the incident, including scratches, bruises and cuts, according to the CPSC.

The model number can be found on the inside of the stroller’s metal frame near the right rear wheel for single strollers and in the front middle underside of the frame on double strollers. The CPSC has a list of recalled model numbers on its site.

Stroller owners affected by the recall should contact Britax for a free repair kit.

Stroller Recall View as list View as gallery Open Gallery BOB-Motion stroller (in travel system mode) B-Agile 4 stroller (in travel system mode) Britax B-Agile double stroller (in travel system mode) Britax-B-Agile stroller (in travel system mode)