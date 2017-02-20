Funeral services to be held Thursday for teen killed in crash

CIRCLEVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – Funeral services have been set for a 16-year-old Circleville girl who was killed in a vehicle crash Friday February 17, 2017.

According to her obituary, funeral services for Afton Alaine Burdick will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday February 23, 2017 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow in the Circleville Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Afton was a sophomore at Jackson Heights High School. She was a member of Circleville Christian Church and worked at Banner Creek Animal Hospital as a kennel tech.

Memorials may be given to the Afton Burdick Memorial Fund c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436.

