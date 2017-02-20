Kansas lawmakers consider legalizing medical marijuana

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers are considering legalizing medical marijuana for certain medical conditions.

The Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee heard the bill Monday. If it passes, Kansas would join 28 other states that have some type of medical marijuana program.

Supporters say medical marijuana could help patients who have exhausted available medicine options. Melissa Ragsdale, whose 7-year-old son suffers from seizures, told the committee industrial hemp cannabidiol helped her son but it only stops certain seizures and that broader access could help.

Supporters also say marijuana would be better than potentially harmful prescription narcotics.

Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police Lobbyist Ed Klumpp argues marijuana should go through a vetting process like other prescription drugs. He says legalizing usage for some people makes stopping illegal marijuana use more difficult.

Opponents say going through pharmaceutical industry with help guarantee purity standards they feel this bill ignores #ksleg — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) February 20, 2017

Opponents say they are open to some natural alternatives but feel those oils should go through the pharmaceutical industry #ksleg pic.twitter.com/i0me4rfdvy — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) February 20, 2017

Former police officer just testified that medical marijuana is his last savior after on the job injury – can no longer take pharmaceuticals — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) February 20, 2017

Sen David Haley testifies for medical marijuana bill – says majority of Kansans are for natural alternative to pharmaceuticals #ksleg pic.twitter.com/zhj9RwfHAj — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) February 20, 2017

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.