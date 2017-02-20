Kansas lawmakers wary of projected school spending savings

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators are skeptical of estimates for projected savings in spending on public schools included in Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s budget proposals.

The debate over the numbers came as legislative committees had hearings Monday on proposals for elements of a new education funding formula.

Brownback’s budget proposals assume that two measures would save the state $47 million during the fiscal year that begin in July and $89 million in the fiscal year beginning in July 2018.

One measure would have all 286 school districts participate in a single health insurance plan for their employees and another would centralize the purchase of some supplies and services.

Brownback’s figures are based on a 2016 efficiency study commission by the Legislature. But both districts and legislative auditors have questioned the numbers.

 

