Moisture slowly returns to Northeast Kansas

Happy President’s Day! We’re tracking what’s left of the morning showers and storms. Remnant rain chances continue drifting northward, as the clouds slowly break-up today. Breezy (and warm) south winds keep pumping unseasonably warm and relatively humid weather into E. Kansas today. Drier skies and even warmer weather (if you can believe that) prevail between now and mid-week. In fact, highs will flirt with 80° by Wednesday afternoon. What month is it again? Better yet – what season is it?

We’ve been alluding to a more active weather pattern as March gets closer. This still looks to be the case. We had the showers/storms late last night and later this week, we’ll have a couple rain and SNOW chances. Storm system after storm system will push through the Central Plains over the next 7-10 days, bringing chances for rain and snow to our neck of the woods. Right now, those days look to be Friday and Sunday, but there is a large amount of uncertainty among the computer models. The extended forecast will be a difficult one, but plan on more consistent moisture as next weekend gets closer. The 80° mark on Wednesday will feel like a distant memory later this week. Temps will hangout in the 30s and 40s by Friday. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert