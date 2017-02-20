Search for teenager whose boat capsized in Douglas County

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old who was on a boat that capsized at the Douglas County Lake.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s office says a second 17-year-old boy in the boat resurfaced and was able to make it to shore.

The search began Saturday evening and stretched throughout Sunday until it was too dark. Searchers were back in the water early Monday.

