Senator Bernie Sanders is Kansas bound

By Published: Updated:
This June 23, 2016, file photo shows Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., addressing supporters in New York. Sanders says he'll try to block Senate consideration of a bill that would require nationwide labeling of food with genetically modified products, but with a less stringent labeling requirement than the one included in Vermont's law. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)
This June 23, 2016, file photo shows Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., addressing supporters in New York. Sanders says he'll try to block Senate consideration of a bill that would require nationwide labeling of food with genetically modified products, but with a less stringent labeling requirement than the one included in Vermont's law. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Senator Bernie Sanders will be Kansas bound this weekend. And the Topeka School District is letting the politician use one Topeka High School’s main gym for the Kansas Democratic annual convention.

The cutoff to grab a ticket ended at midnight February 28. There are about 3,000 ticket holders- some of which include Blue Kansas Club members who had the opportunity to secure a free ticket.

Tickets sold for $150 for general admission.

Plans were originally scheduled to have the key speaker at the Ramada Inn. Those plans were revised to accommodate a bigger venue. The school’s main gym can holds up to 4,000 people.

KSNT will be covering the convention Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s