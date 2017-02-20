Senator Bernie Sanders is Kansas bound

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Senator Bernie Sanders will be Kansas bound this weekend. And the Topeka School District is letting the politician use one Topeka High School’s main gym for the Kansas Democratic annual convention.

The cutoff to grab a ticket ended at midnight February 28. There are about 3,000 ticket holders- some of which include Blue Kansas Club members who had the opportunity to secure a free ticket.

Tickets sold for $150 for general admission.

Plans were originally scheduled to have the key speaker at the Ramada Inn. Those plans were revised to accommodate a bigger venue. The school’s main gym can holds up to 4,000 people.

KSNT will be covering the convention Saturday.