Styx performing in Topeka next month

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It was announced Monday morning that Styx, the band from Chicago that rose to top-hit status in the 1970s and early 1980s with songs that included “Lady,” “Come Sail Away” and “Blue Collar Man,” will perform Saturday, March 25 at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

After more than a decade together on the road, this incarnation of Styx is looking forward to performing as many shows as it can, as long as it can. “It all comes back to the chemistry,” says bassist/vocalist Ricky Phillips. “The legacy of this band will be that it brought joy to millions of people,” notes drummer Todd Sucherman.

Tickets for the March 25 Styx performance in Topeka, KS go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Topeka Performing Arts Center box office, Ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800-745-3000. Ticket prices are $49.50, $59.50, and $84.50.