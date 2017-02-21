A better life from the palm of your hand

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Imagine not having complete control over what you’re doing with your body. This is the reality for millions of people in the U.S. who suffer from essential tremors. Essential tremors is a neurological disorder, causing involuntary and rhythmic shaking on a constant basis.

This unconscious and unwanted shaking became the norm for Topeka resident Kevin Dickerson. But it wasn’t until the last few years that it started to become unbearable. From eating and drinking to coaching his daughter’s softball team, Kevin’s tremors impacted all aspects of his life. Essential tremors can affect all parts of the body – but is most often seen in a person’s hands. Kevin has to work with his hands every day, as an electrician for BNSF in Topeka.

When medication wasn’t working, Kevin found his solution after seeing a commercial from University of Kansas Medical Center for Deep Brain Stimulation Treatment. Kevin had the surgery to place electrodes on the left side of his brain, to affect the right side of his body, which is where the tremors are the worst for him. The electrodes conduct electrical impulses to regulate the abnormal tremor impulses. This surgical procedure has been around for 20 years, but now can be controlled by the patient in a blue tooth device. Using a Bluetooth enabled iPod device, Kevin can now virtually stop his tremors by adjusting the program in the palm of his hands.

Kevin only had the surgery on the left side of his brain, which affects the right side of his body. This means he still has essential tremors he can’t control on the left side of his body. He says he’s considering the side effects of over stimulation, with probes on both sides of the brain. But ultimately, he is open to having the procedure done on the right side of his brain as well.