Brownback says it won’t be long before announcement on taxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Republican Kansas Governor Sam Brownback says he plans to make an announcement soon on a bill passed by the Kansas Senate last week that would dissolve portions of his 2012 tax plan and raise taxes across the state.

On Tuesday afternoon Brownback told KSNT News that it won’t be too long before he makes an announcement on what he will do.

Ran into @govsambrownback – he says it "won't be too long" before he makes an announcement regarding taxes #ksleg — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) February 21, 2017

Brownback says he plans to fight any attempts to raise income taxes in the state. His office is calling this “the largest tax increase in Kansas history.” Still he has not said publicly that he will veto the bill. The bill has already passed both chambers, so if Brownback decides to do nothing it will become law after 10 days.

Brownback said he wanted to make the announcement all at once but would not give a time when that would be.

Kansas has struggled to balance its budget since Republicn lawmakers slashed income taxes in 2012 and 2013 at Brownback’s urging. Even some GOP voters concluded last year that the tax-cutting experiment had been a bust as an economic stimulus, and two dozen of the governor’s conservative allies lost their seats, giving Democrats and moderate Republicans more power.

The state faces projected budget shortfalls totaling nearly $1.1 billion through June 2019. Even with a tax increase, lawmakers would need to pass some stop-gap measures, such as internal government borrowing, to allow the state to pay its bills through June 30, because new revenue can’t be raised that quickly.

Brownback has proposed raising cigarette and liquor taxes and the annual filing fees paid by for-profit businesses, along with internal government borrowing and other accounting moves. His conservative allies in the Senate argued that lawmakers were moving too quickly and said spending cuts should be considered first.

The Associated Press contributed to this report