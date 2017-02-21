Foundation raises $25K for injured Wichita police officer

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A foundation has raised about $25,000 for a Wichita police officer who was hit by a fleeing driver.

The Wichita Eagle reports that $10,000 already has gone to the family of Brian Arterburn. He sustained injuries to his chest, abdomen and brain when he was struck Feb. 7 while putting tire-deflating spike strips on a road. A 31-year-old man is charged.

Honore Adversis Foundation president and founder Paul Zamorano says the other $15,000 – and 100 percent of all funds received in the future – will go to the family when they need it. Zamorano says fundraising efforts have drawn “an overwhelming response” and that the $25,000 may not include all proceeds from various restaurant and business fundraisers. The foundation is an affiliate of the Wichita police union.

