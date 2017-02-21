Full Court Press: 02/21/17

High school basketball scores and highlights from February 21, 2017:
Central Heights (B) 33 Lyndon 65
Central Heights (G) 25 Lyndon 35
Council Grove (B) 60 Burlington 48
Council Grove (G) 37 Burlington 40
Highland Park (B) 57 Washburn Rural 66
Highland Park (G) 41 Washburn Rural 62
Holton (B) 27 Sabetha 40
Holton (G) 51 Sabetha 39
Jeff Co. North (B) 65 Jackson Heights 49
Jeff Co. North (G) 44 Jackson Heights 38
Jeff West (B) 54 Hiawatha 47
Jeff West (G) 48 Hiawatha 40
Manhattan (B) 61 Junction City 31
Manhattan (G) 73 Junction City 25
Marysville (B) 54 Wamego 47
Marysville (G) 55 Wamego 53
Osage City (B) 66 Lebo 62
Osage City (G) 24 Lebo 41
Oskaloosa (B) 47 Immaculata 44
Oskaloosa (G) 55 Immaculata 45
Perry-Lecompton (B) 50 Nemaha Central 61
Perry-Lecompton (G) 35 Nemaha Central 51
Riley County (B) 43 Silver Lake 56
Riley County (G) 59 Silver Lake 44
Rossville (B) 76 Frankfort 48
Rossville (G) 58 Frankfort 48
Royal Valley (B) 34 ACCHS 31
Royal Valley (G) 35 ACCHS 24
Santa Fe Trail (G) 23 Anderson County 37
Shawnee Heights (B) 60 Seaman 59
Shawnee Heights (G) 24 Seaman 34
Topeka High (B) 56 Emporia 47
Topeka High (G) 29 Emporia 50
Topeka West (B) 43 Hayden 66
Topeka West (G) 55 Hayden 66
Valley Falls (B) 40 Horton 50
Valley Falls (G) 50 Horton 24
Wabaunsee (B) 56 St. Marys 63
Wabaunsee (G) 58 St. Marys 26
West Franklin (B) 39 Burlingame 78
Olpe (B) 61 Chase County 53
Olpe (G) 46 Chase County 24