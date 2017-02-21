RCPD: 2 female victims report man entered home and tried to rape them

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department are investigating a possible attempted rape that occurred Sunday in Manhattan.

RCPD reports officers filed a report for an attempted rape and aggravated burglary in the northeast part of Manhattan.

Officers listed two 22-year-old females as victims of an attempted rape and aggravated burglary when they reported to police an unknown suspect entered their house and attempted to rape them.

The females reported to police that they fought off the unknown suspect who then left the residence.

Officers listed a third 22 year old female and a 22 year old male as victims of aggravated burglary, as they were in the residence at the time the incident occurred.

Police say the total loss associated with this case is approximately $600.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and the nature of the crimes, RCPD says no further information will be released.

Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.