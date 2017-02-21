Street pavement budget plans

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Topeka’s Public Works team prepares to speak in front of council members about a budget for the city’s roads. In January 2017, KSNT News told you about a van going around the city grading the roads. And, results showed streets are in fair to poor condition. The Public Works Director, Jason Peek, will be recommending a few budget options to the council. Previous meetings, council members talked about getting roads in good condition, but the city officials say that would cost the city an extra $20 million a year.

“We’re also going to talk about another option to move all our streets to a 60 as opposed to a 70 which is higher in the fair category,” Peek said. “And that would take an additional $7 million annually.”

Peek said funds will most likely come from property and sales taxes. Sales taxes could be from the city-wide half cent sales tax or the county-wide half cent sales tax — both which brought in millions.

