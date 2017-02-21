Teaching advocates say due process rights protect teachers

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – A bill aimed at restoring due process rights for Kansas teachers was approved by the Kansas House of Representatives. The bill had originally died in committee, but Rep. Jerry Stogsdill (D-Prairie Village) attached the bill as an amendment to another bill that was being debated on the floor. The amendment protects teacher from wrongful termination.

“Since Kansas is a right to work state, you can be dismissed at any time for any reason or no reason and often times the most common reason is no reason,” said Stephan Harsin, Teacher Association President with NEA Topeka.

Harsin, who works as a special education teacher for Topeka Public Schools, said due process rights give teachers the freedom to be innovative and take risks.

“What it means for us just in a nutshell is fair dismissal. It does not guarantee you a job for life or anything like that. It’s very much that you will be evaluated based on your job performance,” said Harsin.

The bill passed the Kansas House of Represents 66-59. Opponents of the bill say due process rights protect bad teachers and the ability to negotiate those terms should be left up to the individual school districts. The Kansas Legislature voted to do away with state mandated due process laws in 2014.

“Our school board has given due process parameters for their teachers, but it was something they negotiated together that was good for that school district,” said Rep. Scott Schwab (R-Overland Park) during debate on the house floor.

The bill will go before the house for a final vote on Wednesday.