Warm weather lasting a few more days

We’re tracking another mini stretch of the warmest weather we’ve ever had this time of the year. Today’s record high is 76° – set back in 1977. It’ll be close, but we’re forecasting a record high of 77° this afternoon. Sunshine returns in full force and the winds will be lighter today. Tomorrow – the record high doesn’t even stand a chance. We’re forecasting a high of 80° tomorrow and the record high is a meager 74° – set back in 1995. You heard it here first – tomorrow will shatter the previous record high and it’ll be the warmest day (so far) in 2017. But we live in Kansas, after all and at some point all of this nice, spring-like weather must come crashing back down to reality. And it will.

Remember, spring doesn’t start until March 20th this year – about a month away. Our AVERAGE high temperature for this time of the year is 47° – we’ve been so warm for so long (breaking temperature records along the way) that seasonal weather feels COLD. Well, it’s still winter time and Mother Nature will quickly remind us of that later this week. Highs will drop from 80° on Wednesday afternoon, back down into the middle 40s by Friday morning. That’s a 40° temperature change in less than two days! Clouds will increase very quickly as our next storm system gets closer. Say good-bye to the sunshine later this week – we trade it for raindrops and SNOWFLAKES. Yes, you read that correctly.

The weekend forecast is a tricky one. We’re still 4-5 days out and both rain and snow chances are looming. At this point, only rain seems likely on Friday. Temperatures (day and night) will be in the 40s. Recent computer models show some clearing and pretty dry weather on Saturday, despite daytime temps in the 30s – brrrr! The real challenge will be Sunday and potentially Monday too. That’s when temperatures and the exact position of the storm system will determine what kind of precipitation falls from the sky. Expect some sort of mix between rain and snow on Sunday, with a couple of those wintry showers still possible by Monday. It’s far too early to pinpoint the timing and how much snow (if any) Northeast Kansas will receive. We’ll continue fine-tuning the extended forecast in the coming days – stay tuned. Just as we’ve been alluding to for over a week now, the overall weather pattern becomes much more active heading into March. After this week, don’t expect 80°+ again anytime soon…

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the weekend weather-maker slides in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert