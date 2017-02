College baseball final score from February 21, 2017:

Omaha – 1

Kansas – 11

Former Seaman Viking pitcher Ryan Zeferjahn struck out four batters in three innings of work against Omaha on Tuesday afternoon. Kansas scored five runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning and never looked back.

Final stat line for Zeferjahn: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 4 K’s, 68 pitches.

Kansas (2-2) travels to Stanford for a three-game series this weekend.