2 deputies injured in Wichita vehicle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Wichita Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred at 21st Street North and Greenwich around 5:45 p.m.

A Sheriff’s Office lieutenant at the scene said the deputies were traveling northbound on Greenwich Rd. responding to a report of a vehicle crash as K-254 and Greenwich when their car and a minivan collided in the intersection at 21st Street. Both deputies received minor injuries and were taken to a hospital as a precaution. The driver of the van refused medical treatment at the scene.

One of the deputies was in training, and the other deputy was the training officer.

The lieutenant said the deputies were using their emergency lights and siren at the time of the crash.

The nature of their injuries is not known.