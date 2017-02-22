Fatal crash reported in Cowley County

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 62-year-old man was killed Tuesday night when the motorcycle he was driving veered off the road.

According to the patrol, David M. Ancell was eastbound on Highway 160 near Cambridge when he veered off the roadway and struck an embankment. He was ejected from his bike.

Ancell died as the result of his injuries.

