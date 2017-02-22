Fatal crash reported in Cowley County

KSNW-TV Published: Updated:
Kansas Highway Patrol, KHP

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 62-year-old man was killed Tuesday night when the motorcycle he was driving veered off the road.

According to the patrol, David M. Ancell was eastbound on Highway 160 near Cambridge when he veered off the roadway and struck an embankment. He was ejected from his bike.

Ancell died as the result of his injuries.

 

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s