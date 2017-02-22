Barbers against Brownback’s proposed merger with Kansas Board of Cosmetology

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Sam Brownback’s proposal to merge the Kansas Board of Barbering and Kansas Board of Cosmetology has barbers objecting the possible move.

“This is a hostile merger being done with zero approval of the Board of Barbering or any of our 1,200 barbers.” says Sonia Sprouse with the Kansas Board of Barbering.”

A budget meeting will be held at the statehouse tomorrow at noon.

“If he eliminates our budget that means we are going to merge into the cosmetology board,” says barber Bruce Williamson. “And if we are under the cosmetology board then that means that everything that we do, we have to line up with their rules and regulations.”

Governor Sam Brownback used the merger as an example of his fiscal responsibility in the State of the State address; however, the Kansas Board of Barbers is fee funded which means they are self-reliant and receive no state funds.

“I want to be a barber. I want to cut men’s hair,” says barber Josh Ledom. “There is a certain style of hair I want to cut. I don’t want the merger to happen.”

The Kansas Board of Barbers says the merger is being done with no approval from their agency.

But there has been a decline in the traditional barbershop nationally. In Kansas though, according to the Kansas Board of Barbering, at least three barber schools are opening this year, while eight cosmetology schools closed last year.