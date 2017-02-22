Jayhawks claim share of 13th consecutive Big 12 title, KU beats TCU

Kansas coach Bill Self carries his 13th Big 12 championship trophy following the team's NCAA college basketball game against TCU in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Kansas defeated TCU 87-68. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Frank Mason III scored 20 points, Carlton Bragg provided a big lift off the bench and No. 3 Kansas pulled away in the second half to beat TCU 87-68 on Wednesday night and clinch a share of its 13th consecutive Big 12 championship.

Devonte Graham added 17 points and seven assists, and Bragg and Josh Jackson scored 15 points apiece, as the Jayhawks (25-3, 13-2) cruised to their NCAA-leading 60th conference title.

Their streak dating to coach Bill Self’s second season in Lawrence matches the Division I record of 13 straight league titles UCLA set in the 1960s and ’70s. To put it into perspective, Kansas has not failed to win a share of the Big 12 since the 20-year-old Jackson was 8.

Kansas can clinch the outright title with a victory at Texas on Saturday.

Alex Robinson had 15 points for the Horned Frogs (17-11, 6-9), who have lost four straight and still have never won in Allen Fieldhouse. Jaylen Fisher added 11 points and JD Miller had 10.

