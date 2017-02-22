Kansas House advances Medicaid expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas House has given first-round approval to providing Medicaid to more low-income, non-elderly adults.

The proposal would expand coverage to those earning up to 133 percent of the federal poverty level, about $16,000 for a single person. It also would apply to those under age 65.

The bill passed 83 to 40. Final action is set for Thursday.

Supporters say expansion would bring in federal funds and be budget neutral, pointing to budget savings in other expansion states.

But opponents, including a state agency that oversees KanCare, say it would be a huge cost to the state. A recent proposal by Congressional Republicans could also eliminate money for the currently largely federally-funded Medicaid expansion, which created some concern.

Previous Medicaid expansion bills have been unsuccessful and died in committees.

