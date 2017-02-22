Kansas House votes to override tax bill veto

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback on Wednesday vetoed a bill that would undo his signature income tax cut, setting up a confrontation with the Republican-led Legislature, which immediately set about trying to override him.

The state House voted less than two hours later to override the veto, 85-40, giving supporters one vote more than the two-thirds majority they needed. It would take 27 of 40 votes in the state Senate to override a veto. Last week, supporters of the bill were five votes short of that margin in the Senate, but the House’s override vote could sway some senators to change their minds.

When the House passed the bill last week, it didn’t have the support of two-thirds of the chamber. Some Republican legislators who switched their vote to back in Wednesday said they didn’t see better proposals emerging.

“There’s a lot of things wrong with this, and I’ve been waiting until the last minute to find an alternative, a possibility I could latch onto, a fig leaf of some kind, but I have yet not seen it,” said state Rep. Clay Aurand, a Belleville Republican whose late switch from “no” to “yes” inspired loud cheers and applause.

House just votes to override @govsambrownback on House Tax Plan – 85 yes votes, veto proof majority #ksleg — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) February 22, 2017

The bill would raise more than $1 billion over two years, starting in July. It would have rolled back tax policies Brownback has championed by raising income tax rates and ending an exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners.

Brownback vetoed the measure the morning after pledging to do so during a speech to an annual banquet of the Kansas Chamber of Commerce. It is the state’s largest business group, a powerful voice within the Republican Party and a stronger backer of income tax cuts.

“I’ve been against income tax increases as long as I’ve been in public life,” Brownback said during a Statehouse news conference after signing his veto message to lawmakers.

Kansas has struggled to balance its budget since GOP lawmakers slashed income taxes in 2012 and 2013 at Brownback’s urging. The state faces projected budget shortfalls totaling nearly $1.1 billion through June 2019.

The governor called the proposed tax increases “punitive.” He’s long touted the 2012 and 2013 tax cuts as pro-growth policies that are models for other states and the federal government.

Supporters of the bill see it as necessary for balancing the budget without deep cuts in aid to public schools and government programs. Brownback has proposed raising cigarette and liquor taxes and increasing annual filing fees paid by for-profit businesses, along with internal government borrowing and other accounting moves.

Senate was nearly tied on tax bill first time around – @DavidHaleyKS & Sen Francisco were forced to break a 19-19 tie originally #ksleg — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) February 22, 2017

Now the tax bill heads to the senate where @DavidHaleyKS says it will require senate leadership to changer their position to pass #ksleg — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) February 22, 2017