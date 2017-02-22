Kansas Senate fails to override tax bill veto

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)
(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) –  Kansas legislators have failed to override Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto of a bill that would have increased income taxes to help balance the state budget.

The state Senate voted 24-16 Wednesday to overturn the veto. But supporters were three votes short of the two-thirds majority of 27 votes needed in the 40-member chamber.

The Senate’s action came after the House voted 85-40 to override the veto. Supporters there had one vote more than necessary.

The bill would have raised more than $1 billion over two years by rolling back personal income tax cuts Brownback championed in 2012 and 2013. Lawmakers will have to draft a new budget-balancing plan.

The state faces projected budget shortfalls totaling nearly $1.1 billion through June 2019.

