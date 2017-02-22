KHP: Driver faces charges after pursuit reaches 140 mph on I-70

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a 22-year-old man faces several charges after a high-speed pursuit on I-70 in western Kansas. It happened Saturday around 5 p.m. Troopers in Trego County clocked a driver in a 2004 Honda Accord traveling at speeds up to 140 mph.

Troopers pursued the suspect into Gove County. The troopers lost sight of the car. Gove County Sheriff’s units found the car, and the suspect exited in Grainfield. After driving around, the suspect got back onto I-70 and headed to Oakley where he exited again. He avoided several spike strips and got back onto I-70.

Next, the suspect stopped in Colby. He drove through town and struck a Thomas County Sheriff’s unit. Once again, the suspect again headed onto I-70 before exiting at Brewster. Troopers called the pursuit off when the Honda left the road and drove through fields. The Kansas Highway Patrol aircraft picked up the pursuit. They found the driver had lost control after losing a tire at around 6:10 p.m. The Honda rolled several times and came to rest in the eastbound lanes of I-70.

The suspect was ejected and was flown to Denver after the crash. His passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The driver was identified as Xavier A. Wilson Jr. of Kansas City. He faces charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, felony flee and elude, and several traffic violations. A woman inside the car was not charged.

