Mumps cases at K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University officials have confirmed three student cases of mumps since January.

According to a K-State press release, The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is calling the situation an “outbreak,” because all three cases of mumps were in the Manhattan area and occurred within 21 days of each other.

The university says they are reaching out to those who may have been in close contact with the students. All students who contracted mumps live off campus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms for the mumps include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite, and swollen and tender salivary glands under the ears on one or both sides. It is spread from respiratory droplets, which are transmitted by sneezing and coughing.

K-State is asking students with symptoms to call Lafene Health Center during at 785-532-6544. They are also asking those with symptoms to call and speak with a nurse before going to the health center.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you on ksnt.com as more information becomes available.