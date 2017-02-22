Record-breaking warmth before Old Man Winter returns

We’re tracking very warm weather across Northeast Kansas today. Our record high for today is 74° (set back in 1995). We will shatter that temperature record with highs flirting with 80° this afternoon. Breezy southwest winds will help aid our unseasonably warm temps today – gusting at clips as high as 30 mph. Enjoy the sunshine and unprecedented warmth because temps take a nose-dive into the final weekend of February and won’t fully recover anytime soon. Remember, our average high temperature (where we should be this time of the year) is only 47°. We’ve been so warm for so long, that the seasonal temps this weekend will FEEL very cold!

Our next chance for precipitation will happen tomorrow. Clouds will rapidly increase out ahead of a storm system bringing a few round of showers/storms with it. The main round of rain will hold off until Thursday afternoon/evening. Don’t freak out is you see some lightning or hear cracks of thunder – a few passing (non-severe) thunderstorms are in the forecast too. Despite the additional cloud cover and returning rain chances, temps stay mild tomorrow – expect them in the 60s.

A couple rain showers might spill over into Friday, as temps remain above freezing. Friday will represent a ‘day of transition’ with temperatures trapped in the 30s and 40s, as skies slowly try to clear. Expect those same skies to become ‘mostly sunny’ on Saturday, but unlike the last few weekends, we only muster highs in the 40s. Clouds will start to increase heading into Sunday, with a rain/snow mix possible into Monday. The ‘winter storm’ will likely miss the entire Sunflower State, though. This is a trend in the longer range computer models that we’re watching very closely this weekend. If you’re doing some traveling in places like Nebraska, N. Missouri, Iowa, S. Minnesota, etc – keep your eyes on the weather as a major winter storm is primed to bring ‘plowable snow’ to the N. Plains and W. Great Lakes this weekend. Stay tuned.

For what it’s worth, temperatures will try to rebound by the middle of next week. In fact, next Wednesday is March 1st already. Expect lots of sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s to start the new month. However, it’s fairly obvious that the overall weather pattern is loosening up and becoming much more active than it has been over the last several weeks. What’s that saying again? In like a lion, out like a lamb? Only time will tell what this spring brings – and time is flying by!

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as tomorrow’s weather-maker slides in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert