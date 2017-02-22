Senate to vote on tax bill override by Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning says the chamber will vote by Thursday on overriding Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto of a bill increasing income taxes to help balance the state budget.

The House voted Wednesday to override the veto on an 85-40 vote.

Senate was nearly tied on tax bill first time around – @DavidHaleyKS & Sen Francisco were forced to break a 19-19 tie originally #ksleg — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) February 22, 2017

Now the tax bill heads to the senate where @DavidHaleyKS says it will require senate leadership to changer their position to pass #ksleg — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) February 22, 2017

The bill would roll back key income tax cuts championed by Brownback in 2012 and 2013. The bill would raise more than $1 billion over two years.

The state faces projected budget shortfalls totaling nearly $1.1 billion through June 2019.

When the Senate approved the bill last week, the vote was 22-18, leaving supporters five votes short of the 27 needed for a two-thirds majority to override a veto.

But supporters also had been short in the House and picked up nine votes for the bill.