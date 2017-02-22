Senate to vote on tax bill override by Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning says the chamber will vote by Thursday on overriding Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto of a bill increasing income taxes to help balance the state budget.
The House voted Wednesday to override the veto on an 85-40 vote.
The bill would roll back key income tax cuts championed by Brownback in 2012 and 2013. The bill would raise more than $1 billion over two years.
The state faces projected budget shortfalls totaling nearly $1.1 billion through June 2019.
When the Senate approved the bill last week, the vote was 22-18, leaving supporters five votes short of the 27 needed for a two-thirds majority to override a veto.
But supporters also had been short in the House and picked up nine votes for the bill.