Snyder: “K-State is about people who care about people”

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University Athletics released a message from head football coach Bill Snyder Wednesday.

Snyder announced last week that he had been diagnosed with throat cancer and had been receiving outpatient treatment at the KU Medical Center for about three weeks.

According to Snyder’s doctors, his prognosis is excellent. The hall of fame head coach fully expects to be on the field for the start of spring practice in March.

Since Snyder announced his diagnosis he has received much support from the community and the K-State family.

The message released Wednesday morning says:

As I stood outside the K-State Alumni Center Thursday night after participating in an event for graduate school students and waiting for my ride, I was approached by a young lady — either a student or a writer for one of the university departments, or both — who asked me if she could pray for me. She broke into tears and offered up a heartwarming, meaningful prayer for my recovery.

The point of this message, aside from how meaningful this young lady is to me and how much I appreciate her for her thoughtfulness, is once again proof of what I have said for the past three decades: Kansas State University is about people who care about people. We are a unique community where our concerns for others are genuine, unselfish and unified. Don’t ever allow that to change.

And thank you again, young lady — I appreciate you so very much.

Bill Snyder