Watch Live: Brownback vetoes tax bill

KSNT News app users CLICK HERE

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback made good Wednesday on a promise to veto a bill increasing personal income taxes, challenging bipartisan legislative majorities over balancing the budget in hopes of preserving his political legacy.

Lawmakers are expected to attempt to override the conservative Republican-governor’s veto almost immediately, although supporters did not have the two-thirds majorities necessary in either GOP-controlled chamber when they approved the tax bill last week.

The bill would have raised more than $1 billion over two years, starting in July. It would have rolled back tax policies Brownback has championed by raising income tax rates and ending an exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners.

.@govsambrownback explains his veto of the newly proposed tax plan, live on https://t.co/4bO0TzdeOy pic.twitter.com/z9Z27WmBeF — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) February 22, 2017

Brownback vetoed the measure during a Statehouse news conference Wednesday morning, after pledging to do so during a speech to an annual banquet of the Kansas Chamber of Commerce. It is the state’s largest business group, a powerful voice within the Republican Party and a stronger backer of income tax cuts.

Kansas has struggled to balance its budget since GOP lawmakers slashed income taxes in 2012 and 2013 at Brownback’s urging. The state faces projected budget shortfalls totaling nearly $1.1 billion through June 2019.

The governor called the proposed tax increases “punitive.” He’s long touted the 2012 and 2013 tax cuts as pro-growth policies that are models for other states and the federal government.

Supporters of the bill see it as necessary for balancing the budget without deep cuts in aid to public schools and government programs. Brownback has proposed raising cigarette and liquor taxes and increasing annual filing fees paid by for-profit businesses, along with internal government borrowing and other accounting moves.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.