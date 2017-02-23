$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in northeast Kansas

powerball

TOPKEA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Lottery reports one ticket, sold in northeast Kansas, matched the first five numbers but not the Powerball number to win a $1 million cash prize.

The winning numbers for the February 22 drawings are 10-13-28-52-61 Powerball 2.

The Kansas Lottery says the northeast regions of Kansas includes Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Doniphan, Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Atchison, Geary, Wabaunsee, Shawnee, Jefferson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson, Osage, Douglas, Franklin, Miami, Morris and the northern half of Lyon.

The Powerball jackpot was won in Indiana for $435.3 million.  The Kansas Lottery says Wednesday night’s jackpot was the first won in 2017 and the 7th largest in Powerball history.  The Powerball jackpot returns to $40 million, with a cash option of $24.2 million for Saturday night’s drawing.

