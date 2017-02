TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in the Auburn area.

Investigators found the body around 9:00 P.M. Wednesday near 350 W. 14th St.

No information has been released on the victim’s identity. Currently, it is unclear whether the body is a male or female.

Shawnee County investigators are still working to determine the cause of death.