Dental, medical services come to Alma

ALMA, Kan. (KSNT) – Neighbors in Alma can finally see a doctor and dentist in their area after the county has been without medical and dental services for years. Wamego’s community health ministry is partnering with the Alma outreach to help uninsured and under insured residents. Patients can expect a co-pay of at least 30 dollars and should bring proof of income for their household. CEO with Community Health Ministry says they’ve helped with social services, food, rent and a lot more.

“Behavioral health is coming down to Alma soon,” Rick Hernandez, CEO with Community Health Ministry said. “Medical and dental needs to be there now. We’re already meeting the needs of social, we just want to try to help people bring themselves up.”

Medical services were on February 23rd, 2017. Dental services will be from 9 to noon on March 23rd, April 13th and May 23rd.