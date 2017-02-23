Helping Hands Humane Society opens time capsule

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – History was revealed Thursday night at the Helping Hands Humane Society.



The shelter opened a time capsule that was once buried at its old location on Rochester Road in Topeka in the 1970’s. The capsule was buried in the cornerstone of the building. The shelter removed it a few weeks ago and decided to open it in front of the public.

Inside they found things like historic papers, a newspaper article and a penny from 1974 around the time the building was built.

The shelter moved to its new location at 5720 SW 21st St, Topeka in 2013.