Insects arriving early may tick you off

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It is no secret that the weather has been unusually warm this winter. This year’s unseasonable temperatures have led to unwanted guests arriving earlier than usual.

Pest control services like All Seasons Pest Control have been busy – thanks to the fact this was a mild winter.

“You just have your basic standard customers that get you through the winter, not this year,” Terri Belisle, Co-Owner of All Seasons Pest Control.

All Season’s co-owner Terri Belisle says this year they have been going out to about 15 calls per day ranging from termites to ants.

“They are starting to trail and move inside a lot sooner than usual,” Belisle said.

“And that’s all because of the warmer weather?” KSNT News Reporter Tom Weineck asked.

“Yes, everything is coming to life,” Belisle said.

But those aren’t the only things bugging people – mosquitoes and ticks have been making guest appearances too and it might just tick some people off.

“Starting to see some mosquitoes and some ticks out which I’d say are about 3 to 4 weeks early than we normally see,” Leroy Russell, Shawnee County K-State Extension Office’s Agriculture and Natural Resource Agent said.

Agriculture and Natural Resource Agent Leroy Russell says this is the first time in several years that he has seen mosquitoes out in February.

“And mosquitoes, I have seen a couple out, I live on a farm and I have seen several out this year,” Russell said.

Using bug spray will help keep mosquitoes off of you, but it won’t prevent disease carrying ticks – like these – which could be in the forecast along with the warmer weather.

“There is a concern of disease because if they are more out there then there is more chance of getting disease,” Russell said.

The K-State Extension Office and pest control services both agree the best thing that you can do is actually check yourself and your pets for ticks as we head forward into spring.

It’s recommended that you dump anything with standing water after it sits for a while. That’s one way to prevent mosquitoes. Cleaning the gutters will also help prevent them as well.