Manhattan wrestling prepares for 2017 State Tournament

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The high school wrestling that championships are this weekend throughout the Sunflower State. In Class 6A, the Manhattan Indians are fresh off a second place finish at Regionals last weekend.

“We push each other to our limits, and if one of us is slacking, we hold each other accountable and tell them to pick it up, because we’ve been working together since we were four-years-old,” said Manhattan senior wrestler Mason Wallace.

Manhattan High School has always had a powerful wrestling program, but as the Indians aim for their first state championship since 2012 this weekend, they have a powerful trio who is ready to leave their mark on the program, but it won’t come easy.

“Every year it’s been, ‘you guys are kind of young, you’ll get it when you’re older’, well now we’re older,” said Manhattan senior wrestler Eldon Picou.

“To win a state title, you have to beat Garden City,” said Manhattan head coach Robert Gonzalez.

As a team, the Garden City Buffaloes have won the past four state championships in Class 6A, but with individual regional champions Mason Wallace, Jalin Harper, and Eldon Picou, Manhattan finally feels like it has what it takes to win the title.

“All three of them are leaders and that’s what is really unique about this team,” said Gonzalez. “We have the ten seniors, but those three are really the leaders.”

“We’re all brothers off the mat, but then when we get on the mat we still have that bond,” said Manhattan junior wrestler Jalin Harper. “You’re after each other, and I think that’s the competitive aspect of it because I think we’re all really close.”

“Mason and Jalin can’t practice with me (different weight classes), but they’re always there saying, ‘Hey, you need to go a little harder and do a little bit extra. Go faster, come on,’ and then Mason and Jalin will push each other back-and-forth while I try to chime in wherever I can to kind of mess with them and get them to go a little faster,” said Picou.

“I think on the mat everything is a competition for all of us,” said Harper. “Zippers and definitely wrestling. Even our coaches, we all have a good relationship with them.”

“They support each other and they’re all after the same goal,” said Gonzalez.

Wallace, Harper, and Picou, have combined to win 111 matches this year. The three of them have only been defeated nine times in total. Wallace is also a back-to-back state champion in the 132-pound class in 2015, and the 145-pound class last year. He’s eyeing a three-peat on Saturday.

“All the hard work you put in, all the extra hours, and then you get your hand raised and it’s all a relief,” said Wallace. “You just feel relieved.”

“He has a passion for wrestling, and his work ethic is amazing,” said Gonzalez.

“You’ve got to be a little crazy, and I definitely think Mason has a little bit of that crazy in him,” said Picou. “He has a crazy love for the sport. ”

“What motivates me is that I know there’s kids out there who are better than me,” said Wallace. “So you think that those kids are working harder than you, so you have to get on their level. ”

At this weekend’s state tournament, the Indians know every wrestler matters if they want to end the weekend with a trophy on top of the podium.

“You can have three champions, but if there’s no one on back side scoring points, you’re kind of out of luck,” said Picou.

“We need to win each period, wrestle each position, because anything can happen at the state tournament,” said Wallace.

“Our kids know that if they just wrestle to their highest level, then we’ll be okay,” said Gonzalez.

“It’s a good feeling, but I want it one more time,” said Wallace.