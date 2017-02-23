Medicaid expansion clears Kansas House on final vote

Kansas House passes Medicaid expansion bill 81-44 on final vote Thursday February 23, 2017. (KSNT Photo/James Ryan)
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas House has given final approval to expanding Medicaid, years after many states had already expanded the program.

The House on Thursday gave final approval by an 81 to 44 vote. The vote came after a proposal to expand the program was denied votes and floor debate for years.

The bill will now move to the Senate for possible consideration.

The vote comes as the U.S. Congress considers reforms to the Affordable Care Act, including a possible end to the federal funding for Medicaid expansion. Currently, the federal government funds 94 percent of the cost and will reduce that contribution to 90 percent by 2020. Thirty-one other states, about half with Republican governors, have expanded Medicaid.

 

