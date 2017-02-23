Police investigate stabbing in SE Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) A local man is recovering after he was stabbed by an unknown suspect late Wednesday night.

Topeka Police are investigating the stabbing that happened on the 3400 block of SE Adams Street.

The victim told police he was on a walk when a dark SUV pulled up next to him. A young man got out of the car and stabbed the victim after a brief altercation.

The suspect got back into the SUV and left in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information related to this crime, please call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.