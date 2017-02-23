Rain/snow for the final weekend in February

We’re tracking a very different forecast as the final weekend of February draws near. These prolonged stretches of dry/quiet weather are not typical for this time of year and neither are temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Mother Nature is dialing up a dose of reality over the next 7-10 days. For some context, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 47° – we’ll watch that seasonal standard slowly rise in the coming weeks. But highs like we had yesterday are some 30°+ ABOVE that average! Expect much cooler weather heading into March, as the overall weather pattern becomes much more active. We’ll receive consistent rain/snow chances throughout this upcoming stretch. It might be time to put the grills away for a few weeks…

Today will be a day of transition. The clouds are already in place, but daytime temperatures will remain ‘above average.’ Expect temps in the 50s and 60s today. Areas of light rain will develop as a large winter storm system matures over the N. Plains. We’ll be too far south to see the worst of the storm, but several computer models argue for scattered rain showers (and maybe even a thunderstorm) today. However, if you’re doing any traveling up north this weekend, keep your eyes on the weather. I-80 through Nebraska and I-35 through N. Missouri, Iowa and S. Minnesota could pose some tricky travel situations. The real cold weather will be trapped there (in the N. Plains) heading into the weekend, but temperatures might get cool enough along US-36 (our north towns) that a few snowflakes might start to mix in overnight. Lows will dip into the 30s for Friday morning and highs won’t be much warmer than 40°.

The first half of the upcoming weekend looks dry. Expect lots of sunshine on Saturday, but once again, temps will be trapped in the 30s and 40s. We’ll watch the clouds increase into Sunday before we get another chance at rain and snow showers. At this point, no snow accumulations are expected, but a quick dusting might be possible (up north) on Sunday. Next week looks like a bit of a rebound, as temperatures rise into the 50s as early as Monday. Longer range computer models still swing back-and-forth on rain chances for early next week. At this point, Tuesday poses the biggest chance (a mere 20-30%) for more rain showers. March 1st is next Wednesday, and we’ll start the month with yet another cooling trend (highs in the 40s) and drier skies. Stay tuned.

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert