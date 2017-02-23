Security Benefit celebrates 125 years

KSNT News Published: Updated:
Security Benefit celebrates 125 years in Topeka on Wednesday February 22, 2017. (KSNT Photo/Alec Gartner)
Security Benefit celebrates 125 years in Topeka on Wednesday February 22, 2017. (KSNT Photo/Alec Gartner)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One of the state’s oldest and largest insurance companies is celebrating its 125th anniversary.

Security Benefit of Kansas was founded in 1892 with just 11 men and $11 at a drugstore in Topeka.

The company began by establishing life insurance for women and everyday working people throughout Kansas.

Security Benefit is now one of the fastest growing retirement companies in the U.S.

CEO Mike Kiley says this company is a good match with the city of Topeka.

“The work ethic and commitment of our citizens in Topeka, Shawnee County and northeast Kansas combined with the mission we’re on, which is to help Americans planning for retirement, to get to retirement and through retirement, and that’s a real need that is going to continue to be important to our society for many years to come.”

On Wednesday they celebrated this historic milestone while averaging nearly $5 billion in sales annually over the last six years and $35 billion in assets under management.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s