Semi-tractor trailer incident slows traffic on Kansas Turnpike

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An odd incident Thursday morning slowed traffic coming into Topeka.

It happened just before 8 o’clock when a semi-tractor trailer rig became disabled after an incident on the Kansas Turnpike. One of the trailers being pulled by the semi rig somehow buckled and came to a stop in the westbound lanes of I-70 just east of the Topeka turnpike toll booth.

A towing company was called to haul it off but about a mile west of the turnpike, the trailer split down the middle as it was being towed on an off ramp.

Traffic was detoured for a time while the incident was cleared, in addition to the Rice Road exit being closed.

Officials tell KSNT News the trailer was full of popcorn.

Westward traffic slowing down on the Kansas Turnpike behind a semi trailer just East of Topeka. pic.twitter.com/jeFBtKrlKA — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) February 23, 2017