Semi-tractor trailer incident slows traffic on Kansas Turnpike

By and Published:
(KSNT Photo/Alec Gartner)
(KSNT Photo/Alec Gartner)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An odd incident Thursday morning slowed traffic coming into Topeka.

It happened just before 8 o’clock when a semi-tractor trailer rig became disabled after an incident on the Kansas Turnpike.  One of the trailers being pulled by the semi rig somehow buckled and came to a stop in the westbound lanes of I-70 just east of the Topeka turnpike toll booth.

A towing company was called to haul it off but about a mile west of the turnpike, the trailer split down the middle as it was being towed on an off ramp.

Traffic was detoured for a time while the incident was cleared, in addition to the Rice Road exit being closed.

Officials tell KSNT News the trailer was full of popcorn.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s