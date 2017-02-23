Semi-tractor trailer incident slows traffic on Kansas Turnpike

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An odd incident Thursday morning slowed traffic coming into Topeka.
It happened just before 8 o’clock when a semi-tractor trailer rig became disabled after an incident on the Kansas Turnpike. One of the trailers being pulled by the semi rig somehow buckled and came to a stop in the westbound lanes of I-70 just east of the Topeka turnpike toll booth.
A towing company was called to haul it off but about a mile west of the turnpike, the trailer split down the middle as it was being towed on an off ramp.
Traffic was detoured for a time while the incident was cleared, in addition to the Rice Road exit being closed.
Officials tell KSNT News the trailer was full of popcorn.